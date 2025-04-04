Anger Over Trump’s Tariffs May Drive Down Michigan Tourism

Michigan won't be the only U.S. state to feel the effects.

According to a new report from the Associated Press claims experts expect everything from airlines and hotels, to national and state parks and other popular tourist destinations to take a hit-- at what cost?

Get our free mobile app

As anger and resentment continue to build, our relationship with our neighbors to the north becomes more strained each day. While President Trump has verbally sparred with leaders in Canada, Toronto's own Premiere has since apologized to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over necessary retaliatory tariffs on Canadian energy exports to the U.S. including Michigan.

What was once a beautiful example of peace and friendship has now put the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of Michiganders on the line as travel forecasters predict international tourism numbers are expected to drop across Michigan and the greater United States.

What's at stake? Nearly 2.1 billion dollars.

According to the U.S. Travel Association,

Even a 10% reduction in travel from Canada could mean 2.0 million fewer visits, $2.1 billion in lost spending and 14,000 job losses,

Unfortunately Tourism Economics is predicting international travel from Canada to drop by 20% this year meaning we could potentially see $4 billion in lost revenue. Sadly, it's the local hotel owners, restauranteurs, and service staff who will feel the hurt most of all.

Read More: Is This Popular MI Tourist Spot No Longer Worth the Hassle?

Read More: Is This Popular MI Tourist Spot No Longer Worth the Hassle?

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks said up until these tariffs international travel numbers were trending back to pre-pandemic numbers. However, fear and anger over this administration's policies is keeping international travelers away-- especially the high-profile ones.

Other states that may feel the effects of decline in international tourism include: New York, California, Nevada, and Florida. One inn keeper in Maine told CBS 13 News,

Not everybody [has said why they cancelled reservations] but it's pretty clear that there's some public unrest, that they don't agree with kind of the U.S.' world view at the moment; they're just not behind this administration I guess and they want people to know that

Did You Know Michigan Has Nine Border Crossings Into Canada? Michigan has more than just the Ambassador Bridge to get you to Canada. Check out all nine international border crossings that connect Michigan and Canada. Gallery Credit: Google