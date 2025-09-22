Happy fall y'all! The season of cider, bonfires, and pumpkin spice has finally arrived in The Mitten.

While we are lucky enough to experience all four season here in Michigan, I have to admit, fall is my favorite. The colors, the smells, the trips to the pumpkin patch-- does it get any more "Pure Michigan" than that?

Get our free mobile app

I never realized that Michigan helps deliver those beloved fall vibes. Not just for us, but for the whole country, thanks to its massive pumpkin production.

Did you know Michigan ranks among the top 5 pumpkin producing states in the nation?

Just when I think I’ve learned everything there is to know about my home state, Michigan surprises me again. Over the years, I’ve discovered that we’re among the top three producers of Christmas trees in the nation, we grow more cucumbers for pickling than any other state, and we’re also the country’s top asparagus producer, with Oceana County proudly known as the "Asparagus Capital of the World."

How's that for home grown?

While Michigan ranks among the top 5 pumpkin producing states, would you believe that Illinois holds the #1 spot? According to the USDA,

Leading in pumpkin acreage harvested and yield, Illinois produced about 690 million pounds in 2023, more than the other 5 most productive States combined. California and Indiana each produced about 150 million pounds—while Pennsylvania produced about 90 million pounds and Michigan produced about 80 million pounds. Washington’s production dropped...to about 50 million pounds.

The way I'd like to think about it: basically, there'd be no Halloween or jack-o-lanterns without Michigan! You're welcome, America.

Discover SW Michigan’s Best Pumpkin Patches This Fall With local Kalamazoo-area legend Gene the Pumpkin Man no longer with us here are some amazing spots located across SW Michigan perfect for fall family fun! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Supermoons & Meteors: Stellar Shows Lighting Up Michigan Skies in 2025 Watch the night sky light up over Michigan with these can't miss astronomical events. Be sure to look up! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon