What started as one family's unique way to bring Christmas cheer to their northern Michigan community has now turned into an annual tradition!

This floating Christmas tree in the middle of Big Glen Lake may be the most Pure Michigan thing we've ever seen.

Frank Siepker Jr. told MLive the tradition started because his family was,

...looking to make their section of the lakefront a little more merry and add a little twinkle to what can be a fairly dark expanse of water outside their home’s lakefront windows.

Originally just a simple artificial Christmas tree in a boat, Frank's setup has morphed into solar panels, batteries, 2000 LED lights, and a fresh cut Christmas tree; all of which sit in Siepker's 14-foot boat that he's had since childhood. What a magical tradition!

When Does the Tree Appear?

Each year the family aims to launch the floating tree in the days following Thanksgiving. Siepker says his two children, now ages 8 and 10, have come to look forward to helping launch what has now become a holiday mainstay in the Glen Arbor, MI community.

The Siepker children are also convinced the lighted Christmas tree boat acts as a floating beacon that helps Santa Claus find his way to their home each year!

How to View the Tree

The floating Christmas tree is visible from the M-22 causeway that separates Big Glen and Little Glen lakes. If you're brave enough to face the elements you can also paddle out to it to take a closer look for yourself.

Frank says he enjoys the fact that the tree has become such an icon to the town and we hope he continues the tradition and spreads cheer for many years to come!

