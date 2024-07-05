Cheers to summer!

Tis the season of backyard BBQs and splashing around at Lake Michigan. With all that fun in the sun, it's important to stay hydrated.

Get our free mobile app

After recently making a trip "Up North" visiting bucket list Michigan destinations like Torch Lake, the Tunnel of Trees, and Short's Brewing in Bellaire, I'm inspired now more than ever to celebrate my home state in all that I do-- and that includes when I imbibe.

Cheers summer in Michigan with these 6 classic cocktails featuring a Great Lakes spin:

6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails to Sip On This Summer Whether you're on the boat, at Lake Michigan, or sitting poolside, here are some thirst quenching Michigan-themed cocktails to sip on ' All Summer Long '! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

5 Things You Didn’t Realize Were Invented in Michigan You already know about cars and cereal, but did you realize these five items also came from the Great Lakes State?