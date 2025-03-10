You're not the only person Googling text abbreviations because you have no idea what someone is talking about. But, are you guilty of not knowing one of Michigan's 10 most searched abbreviations?

The list below comes to us from Unscramblerer.com. Right out of the gate, I have to push back against some of these abbreviations. How on earth does ION stand for "In Other Media?" When I Google it, ION stands for In Other News. That makes sense to me. Also, I don't understand how NFS means New Friends.

What do you think of the list below?

Michigan's 10 Most Searched Text Abbreviations in 2025 Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva

How does Michigan compare to the U.S. when it comes to a lack of understanding of slang abbreviations?

25 Most Searched Text Abbreviations in America in 2025

1. FAFO - F--k around and find out with 254,000 searches.

2. SMH - Shake my head with 166,000 searches.

3. PMO - Put me on received 101,000 searches.

4. OTP - One true pairing with 95,000 searches.

5. TBH - To be honest, it had 93,000 searches.

6. ATP - At this point.(85,000 searches.

7. TS - Talk soon. (79,000 searches.

8. WYF - Where are you from? received 76,000 searches.

9. NFS - New friend got 75,000 searches.

10. ASL - As hell, had 65,000 searches.

11. POV - Point of view with 63,000 searches.

12. WYLL - What you look like got 59,000 searches.

13. FS - For sure had 58,000 searches.

14. FML - F--k my life with 56,000 searches.

15. DW - Don't worry, got 55,000 searches.

16. HMU - Hit me up had 54,000 searches.

17. ISO - In search of with 53,000 searches.

18. WSG - What's good had 50,000 searches.

19. IMO - In my opinion, with 48,000 searches.

20. MK - Mmm, okay, it had 45,000 searches.

21. ETA - Estimated time of arrival with 40,000 searches.

22. ICL - I Can't Lie, with 37,000 searches.

23. MB - My bad with 37,000 searches.

24. STG - Swear to god had 29,000 searches.

25. ION - In other media got 28,000 searches.

