A 13-year-old Michigan girl has been sent to jail and is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her younger sister to death.

Michigan 13-Year-Old Jailed For Deadly Stabbing of Younger Sister

According to MLive, the 13-year-old babysat her 7-year-old sister at their home in Taylor, Michigan on Saturday, September 28th. The girls' parents left the home at 11:15 a.m.

Police say the incident started as an argument over a note that the 7-year-old left about flushing the toilet. The 13-year-old allegedly stabbed her sister more than 10 times in the abdomen, neck, and head with a butcher knife and hunting knife.

The teen called 911 and police responded just after 1 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities arrested the teen and initially announced the 13-year-old would not be tried as an adult. However, according to MLive, the teen will now be designated as an adult. The new decision is not the same as criminally trying the minor as an adult. Instead, upon conviction, an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or giving a juvenile sentence with the option of adult sentence.

She is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse. The identities of the suspected teen and the victim have not been released by authorities.

