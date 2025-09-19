Michigan 15-Year-Old Arrested Carrying Gun With Extended Magazine

Authorities in Kalamazoo, Michigan, say a teen is now in custody after fleeing police while carrying a gun equipped with an extended magazine.

According to WMMT, members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) were conducting a directed patrol to address gun violence in the city. Officers observed the teen illegally concealing a firearm on Inverness Lane off Gull Road in Kalamazoo.

When officers attempted to contact the teenager, the boy ran away and discarded the weapon after officers tried approaching him. While running, the teen allegedly discarded the firearm. The discarded firearm had an extended magazine, according to the release. He was apprehended a short distance away.

According to Michigan gun laws, while a 15-year-old can possess a firearm under direct adult supervision or for activities like hunting with a guardian's consent, they cannot obtain a license to own one independently. Michigan requires individuals to be 18 years of age to purchase a rifle or shotgun and 21 years of age to purchase a handgun.

KDPS said the 15-year-old was taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting/obstructing police

Felony firearm

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KVET at 269-337-8880. Tips may also be shared anonymously with at 269-343-2100 or the "P3Tips" app.

