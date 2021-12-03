Michigan State Police Part of Multi-State Effort Focused on I-94

Michigan State Police will join in on a multi-state law enforcement effort focused on commercial vehicles on I-94.

Operation 'Eyes on 94' begins on Monday, December 6th, and continues through Friday, December 10th. Michigan State Police troopers will be joined by officers in Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois in a crackdown on commercial vehicle violations.

Commercial vehicles are defined as a fleet vehicles, company cars, or other vehicles used for business, transporting goods, or people, according to Wikipedia.

Law enforcement officers in each state will be focused on violations by commercial drivers that could lead to a crash. According to a release from Michigan State Police, those activities include speeding, following too close, distracted driving, improper passing, improper lane use.

Why does it always seem like the absolute worst drivers are on the road with you when there are no law enforcement officers around? Hopefully, a few of those drivers will be taken off the road during this effort.

I-94 has been the scene of many accidents. The most notorious happened in 2015 when 193 vehicle pile-up made national news. The pile-up involved 117 vehicles and 76 semi-trucks

Last February, a driver captured stress-inducing footage of an evening commute nightmare. The video showed semis jackknifed in medians of exits, pieces of concrete barrier laying the road, with overturned vehicles scattered about.

Commander of the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Captain Arnold said the Eyes on 94 operation will increase awareness of enforcement for the area of interstate that is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year

