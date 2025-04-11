UPDATE: Michigan DNR Hopeful Campgrounds Will Reopen as Planned

Following severe ice storms Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency across 10+ counties in northern Michigan.

As crews begin assessing damage and conducting cleanup efforts throughout the area, the Michigan DNR has shared an updated timeline for the reopening of state parks, campgrounds, and trails.

The Bad News:

On Sunday, March 30 a wave of severe weather hit Michigan bringing tornadoes to the south and a "generational" ice storm up north. According to the Detroit Free Press nearly 20,000 Michiganders are still believed to be without power as of Thursday, April 10.

Read More: Mackinac Island Tourist Season in Peril From Ice Storm

As a precautionary measure the Michigan DNR announced 17 state parks and facilities would be closed indefinitely and some camping reservations would be cancelled. With this recent update we finally have some insight on how long "indefinitely" may be-- and it's not as long as you might think!

The Good News:

In a statement shared on April 10, 2025 DNR officials seemed hopeful the affected parks would reopen soon. Additionally, only about 30 reservations had to be moved due to damage.

The DNR anticipates that the majority of affected state park campgrounds and overnight lodging locations will open by their scheduled spring 2025 opening dates, with associated state parks opening the same day. However, some...may require extra preparation time, causing openings to be postponed by a couple of weeks.

Which Parks Will Remain Closed?

Depending on the location most seasonal Michigan parks and their facilities open April 22, May 1, or May 15. At this point the only park with a known delayed open date is Clear Lake State Park whose opening is expected to be delayed by 2 to 4 weeks.

Currently there is no known timeline for the reopening of state trails and boat launches in the affected area. For the latest updates and details check here and search "ice storm".

