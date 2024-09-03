One of Michigan’s Most Popular State Parks Will Soon See Upgrades
Work is expected to be finished in time for the busy 2025 summer season.
Which means if you didn't get a chance to camp here this summer you'll have to wait until next year. Bummer! This is one of the most elusive items on my Michigan summer bucket list.
You don't need me to tell you how quickly summer in Michigan come and go! It feels like we finally just finished thawing and now suddenly we're on the other side of Labor Day talking pumpkin patches and corn mazes.
"Where Did the Summer Go?"
The question I keep asking myself! I never even got to go to one of Michigan's most photographed destinations:
Tahquamenon Falls State Park
The 50,000 acre state park stretches 13-plus miles in Michigan's scenic Upper Peninsula and features campgrounds, boating access, and over 35 miles of hiking trails and scenic overlooks like this one:
This is part of Michigan Governor Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan which was signed in March 2022 and,
...included $250 million in federal relief program funding to help tackle the backlog of critical infrastructure needs in our state parks system. This historic investment puts in motion a targeted effort to repair, replace or modernize the core components of state parks and trails.
$4.3 million from the plan will be used to upgrade utilities in the park which means two sections of the park will be closed through May 2025. According to the official Tahquamenon Falls state park website:
The Lower Falls Campground Portage Loop will be closed Sept. 3, 2024 through mid-May for electrical upgrades and the Hemlock Loop will be closed Oct. 20, 2024 through mid-May for water distribution upgrades
Sadly, this means the annual Harvest Festival held at the state park is also cancelled too. However, we look forward to trying out those nice new utilities upgrades for ourselves in 2025!
