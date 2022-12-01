Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten.
After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!
Winter sports enthusiasts across the state have been anxiously awaiting word from their favorite area ski resorts with regard to opening day. For avid skiers and snowboarders, the recent Winter storm was a "Thanksgiving miracle" as several local ski resorts, like Bittersweet in Otsego, fired up the ski lifts and welcomed the public for the first time this season.
However, the fun didn't last very long!
Now that the majority of the snow has disappeared again, Michiganders are eagerly awaiting the return of colder weather so resorts can fire up their snow machines and open the slopes back up.
Webcams Across the Mitten
Instead of scouring Facebook and Google to see when your favorite ski resorts plan to re-open, you can check out these Pure Michigan webcams instead!
I'm not entirely sure why, but I am fascinated with not only the ski resort cams, but all the webcams the Pure Michigan website has to offer: everything from the Mackinac Bridge to Sault Ste. Marie to Port Huron.
When it comes specifically to Michigan ski resorts you're able to get a live look at popular slopes like Nub's Nob in Harbor Springs, Pine Knob in Clarkston, and Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in Thomasville. Find the complete list of live streams HERE.
Although it's still early these webcams are sure to come in handy this season. Stay safe on the slopes!