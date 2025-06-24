Did You Know Otsego, Michigan Has a Hidden Campground?

I must have driven past this spot thousands of times and I never even knew it existed! Did you?

I'm always looking for hidden gems or stuff off the beaten path that gets overlooked. I love playing tourist and exploring my neighborhood because you never know what you'll find.

Having grown up in nearby Allegan, Michigan I've driven through downtown Otsego and M-89 more times than I can count. I even had a storage unit right there next to Brookside Park. So, how did I never know there was a teeny tiny little campground tucked away back there?

Camping at Brookside Park

I'm not sure how many others were aware of this, but it's news to me! Located between Brookside Market and HQ Discount Flooring, Brookside Park looks just like any other park: there's a pavilion, playground, and walking paths, but if you walk just a little further you'll stumble into a little urban campground.

There are four camping sites within Brookside Park, one for tent camping and three for RVs. While these sites are pretty bare bones there are picnic tables, water access, grills, and electric hook-ups provided. You won't find any fancy amenities like showers and the best bathrooms you'll find are porta-potties but your basics are covered.

Daily Camping Rates

When I last rolled through here the posted rate was $5/day for a tent site and $10/day for an improved site with electrical hookups but rates may have recently changed. Of his 2024 stay "Bill from Michigan" posted on the campground guide website AllStays,

The price has gone from $10 a night last year to $30 a night for water and 30 amp electric....They want ID for everyone staying and they run a background check! Also need all pertinent info on campers, vehicles etc. just kind of a pain jumping through all the hoops. Not sure I would do it again

Chances are if you stay overnight at Brookside Park you'll have the place all to yourself. Nice to know about this secret little pit stop where you can sleep for cheap before continuing on with your journey to the U.P. or beyond. Find more reviews on camping at Brookside Park here.

