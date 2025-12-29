There’s a new addition to the Plainwell area dining scene: Tokyo Grill, a sushi and hibachi buffet, officially opens its doors in Plainwell on December 29, 2025.

To say locals in Plainwell and our nearby communities have been eagerly awaiting the buffet's arrival is an understatement, and now the wait is finally over! Here’s what we know about Tokyo Grill so far:

Get our free mobile app

Of course we've made it through months of anticipation and now that the grand opening day of Tokyo Grill is here, of course, why wouldn't there be a bomb cyclone bringing blizzard-like conditions? That's Pure Michigan.

Dedicated diners will brave the snowstorm to be one of the first guests to check out the new space in Plainwell's Oaks Crossing Mall near Walmart. As a native of nearby Allegan, I made many trips down M-89 to Plainwell to either stock up on groceries at my nearest Meijer or catch a movie at the M-89 Cinema. I've watched as shops inside that plaza have come and gone.

If I'm recalling correctly part of what is now the Tokyo Grill was once a Fashion Bug clothing store. What ever happened to Fashion Bug?

Former Fashion Bug/ Sleep Solutions via Google Street View Former Fashion Bug/ Sleep Solutions via Google Street View loading...

Located at 411 Oaks Crossing, the folks at Tokyo Grill have been hard at work transforming the former clothing store into a new dining room featuring lunch and dinner buffets, hot dishes, fresh sushi, and sizzling hibachi.

Lunch buffet hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and costs $14.99 for ages 12+

Mondays through Saturdays and costs $14.99 for ages 12+ Dinner buffet hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

from Monday through Saturday. Check online for special children/senior discounts

Tokyo Grill also offers buffet to-go

Tokyo Grill Plainwell Michigan Tokyo Grill - via Patty Stevenson, with permission loading...

We're so excited to have a new dining option in the area, welcome Tokyo Grill!

8 Ways Your Meijer Experience Could Be Even Better We have a love-hate relationship with Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer. These 8 simple improvements could easily elevate your weekly shopping experience. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon