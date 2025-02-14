Adorable Michigan Seniors Share Dating Tips for Valentine’s Day Love

You're never too old to fall in love.

With National Singles Awareness coming up the day after Valentine's Day, a group of Michigan seniors are sharing their best advice for finding true love-- and they're not holding back!

The folks at Pine Ridge of Garfield Senior Living over in Clinton Township, Michigan asked their residents to share their best pieces of dating advice in hopes of helping others find a true love that will last a lifetime.

While some took the prompt seriously offering advice like "Have a sense of humor", others went a little off the rails encouraging Casanovas to "Take her to White Castle" or when it comes to dating in general simply "Don't."

According to trend analysts at CouponFollow, Americans in relationships are expected to spend close to $155 on average this Valentine's Day. Maybe 86-year old Tony was right! White Castle is a cheap date after all.

When breaking down the numbers by generation, no surprise Gen Z is spending the most to impress their Valentine's spending $235 on average compared to Baby Boomers spending only $53 on their forever Valentine's. Remember puppy love?

The original Pine Ridge post has been shared over 500 times on social media and has drawn plenty of heart felt reactions from locals. Comments on Facebook include:

"Love these answers! Who else but people with life experience would know!" - Maggie May

"The ladies be Savage on here while the men are sweet!" - Se Se Kaskey

"Edna is my spirit animal" - Amanda Grescowle Lask

Scroll through this invaluable relationship advice from Michigan seniors below:

