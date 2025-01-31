Health Officials Investigate Tuberculosis Case in Michigan School District

Health officials in one Michigan county have confirmed an individual in their district has been diagnosed with the serious disease.

A press release was issued Friday, January 31 offering additional information on the case and how this infection may be spread to others.

What is Tuberculosis?

A contagious disease that usually affects the lungs, Tuberculosis or TB, is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Individuals are typically unaware they have TB during the primary infection stage, but often TB germs are able to remain in the body, multiply, and spread to others.

According to the Mayo Clinic early TB symptoms during primary infection may present similar to a flu however, symptoms worsen over time and can eventually lead to coughing up blood, weight loss, chills, fever, and pain when breathing.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) has confirmed an individual at Kalamazoo Central High School was recently diagnosed with the disease and is currently undergoing treatment.

While TB is contagious, it is not spread as easily as other illnesses like a cold or the flu. Extended periods of time in enclosed spaces are required for TB to spread between people. People cannot get TB from shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, sharing toothbrushes or school supplies, kissing, or touching bed linens or toilet seats.

The department is currently working alongside Kalamazoo Public Schools to identify individuals who may potentially be at risk. Those individuals will soon receive a notice and questionnaire, along with information on how to receive free testing for TB.

Dr. William Nettleton, Medical Director of Kalamazoo County HCS adds,

Although tuberculosis can be a serious disease, it is a treatable infection. We are working closely with Kalamazoo Public Schools to ensure the safety and health of all staff and students

View the complete press release here.

