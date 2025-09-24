Michigan's stunning natural beauty and its historical sites make it a great place to go on an adventure in any season. With its diverse natural landscape, Michigan is a unique place for a road trip, appealing to residents and visitors alike. One scenic drive has been named one of the best road trips in America for its incredibly breathtaking views.

Michigan Road Trip Spot Named One Of America's Most Scenic Drives

Thrillist ranked the most scenic road trips to take in the U.S. that allow for unexpected detours and help you discover hidden gems to create lasting memories. And Michigan's most scenic drive on the list might surprise you.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, along the southern shore of Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, features dramatic, multi-colored sandstone cliffs, stunning waterfalls, unique sea caves, and pristine beaches. Thrillist says:

Jutting from the choppy, crystalline waters of Lake Superior are approximately 40 miles of cliff faces that look like the world's biggest toddler went to town with a paintbrush, resulting in streaks of brilliant color that pop more and more the closer you get.

And there's plenty to stop and explore in any season along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, including kayaking, swimming, hiking, visiting lighthouses, boat tours, or taking in the awe-inspiring beauty.

It's worth the trip to experience one of America's most scenic drives, and stay a while to enjoy the views at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

