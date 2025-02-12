There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan that offer menu items for whatever cuisine you're craving. And if you want to dine at one of the best restaurants in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants In The Nation

Yelp released its annual Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. list, and this year includes something for everyone from casual to fine dining. Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat offers a unique perspective on diners’ cravings. This year, 23 states and 42 cities are represented. One Michigan gem proves you don’t need fancy white tablecloths to earn 5-star ratings.

Taqueria El Compa in Roseville lands on Yelp's best list for its delicious, authentic Mexican food and friendly service. This family-owned gem keeps customers coming back for fresh, flavorful dishes.

Taqueria El Compa offers mouthwatering options, including tacos (with various meat choices), fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, and quesadillas. Plus, every meal comes with free chips and salsa.

Other tasty menu items include the Botana appetizer, tostadas, tortas, and the California Burrito, filled with steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and french fries. Save room for dessert and indulge in a slice of pastel de tres leches or cinnamon churros.

Try one of Yelp's best restaurants in America here in the Great Lakes state at Taqueria El Compa in Roseville.

