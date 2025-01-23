Whether you're preparing for an unforgettable date night or celebrating love on Valentine's Day, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from in Michigan. And if you're looking for one of the most romantic restaurants in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'Most Romantic' Restaurant In The Nation

Yelp released an all-time list of the most romantic places to eat in the nation and one Michigan spot earned the honors due to its romantic vibes and mouthwatering menu items.

Butcher's Union in Grand Rapids is the winner in Michigan. Its vibe is perfect for celebrating special occasions or a romantic meal, whether a candlelit dinner or a cozy brunch.

Start your meal with a tuna crudo appetizer or the Wagyu Beef Tartare. For the main course, try delicious cuts of meat like the Ribeye or New York Strip. Customers also love the Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf with cracked black pepper pan gravy and creamy garlicky mashed potatoes. Or indulge in a cozy bowl of pasta, such as the Pappardelle Bolognese.

And make a toast to love with one of their hand-crafted cocktails like The Squirming Coil Old Fashioned served in a smoked glass with a flamed orange peel.

End your meal with a decadent dessert such as the Chocolate Mousse Cake with coffee crème anglaise, chocolate hazelnut brownie, chocolate ganache, and hazelnut praline crumble.

Reserve your spot at one of America's most romantic restaurants for an unforgettable Valentine's Day at Butcher's Union in Grand Rapids.

