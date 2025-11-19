There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan that offer menu items to satisfy any food craving. And if you're looking for one of the best old-school Italian restaurants in the U.S., you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Italian Restaurants

Cheapism ranked the best spots in America serving the most authentic, delicious, homemade Italian food. One hidden gem in Michigan on the list has been crafting its fresh, made-in-house pasta and more since 1968.

Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit is one of the best Italian restaurants in America, where you can enjoy a perfectly prepared bowl of pasta, prime cuts of meat, and fine wine. Many celebrities have made it a point to stop at Giovanni’s, and the food is just as famous as the celebrity guests it attracts.

Tucked in an industrial area of Detroit, decades-old Giovanni’s is worth tracking down if only to see the spot where Frank Sinatra once had a private dinner party. Happily, the food is worth the trek, reviewers say. If you don’t fill up on the lasagna and warm, crusty garlic bread, find some room for the cannoli.

Giovanni's also holds the title of 'best-fried calamari' and rave reviews of the house special Filetto alla Giovanni — grilled petite filet mignon with a potato and leek torte, asparagus, and topped with “Giovanni’s zip sauce.”

Try the best Italian restaurant in Michigan and the nation, Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit.

