Michigan Spot Named One Of America&#8217;s Best Italian Restaurants

Michigan Spot Named One Of America’s Best Italian Restaurants

Unsplash

There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan that offer menu items to satisfy any food craving. And if you're looking for one of the best old-school Italian restaurants in the U.S., you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Italian Restaurants

Cheapism ranked the best spots in America serving the most authentic, delicious,  homemade Italian food. One hidden gem in Michigan on the list has been crafting its fresh, made-in-house pasta and more since 1968.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit is one of the best Italian restaurants in America, where you can enjoy a perfectly prepared bowl of pasta, prime cuts of meat, and fine wine. Many celebrities have made it a point to stop at Giovanni’s, and the food is just as famous as the celebrity guests it attracts.

Unsplash
loading...

Tucked in an industrial area of Detroit, decades-old Giovanni’s is worth tracking down if only to see the spot where Frank Sinatra once had a private dinner party. Happily, the food is worth the trek, reviewers say. If you don’t fill up on the lasagna and warm, crusty garlic bread, find some room for the cannoli.

Unsplash
loading...

Giovanni's also holds the title of 'best-fried calamari' and rave reviews of the house special Filetto alla Giovanni — grilled petite filet mignon with a potato and leek torte, asparagus, and topped with “Giovanni’s zip sauce.”

Try the best Italian restaurant in Michigan and the nation, Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy

Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

What’s New to Eat? 35+ West Michigan Restaurants Now Open in 2025

Looking to explore West Michigan’s booming restaurant scene? More than 35 new dining destinations have opened in 2025 across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Holland — and the list keeps growing!

From fresh bakeries and authentic Mexican restaurants to Cajun eateries, burger joints, Vietnamese spots, vegan places, a footlong hot dog establishment, and even a beloved Grand Rapids breakfast and lunch favorite brought back to life, there’s something for every taste. Don’t miss the new bars and food trucks shaking things up too!

Bookmark this list and check back often — we’re adding more of West Michigan’s newest restaurants all year long.

Gallery Credit: Janna

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR