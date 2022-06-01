Unfortunately, we're seeing some pretty wide swings in gas prices again, with prices still pushing $4.50 a gallon in Michigan, or more. Some surrounding states are even seeing prices near $5 a gallon.

It can be tough with prices that high to really comprehend HOW high prices are, and Americans will measure everything in LITERALLY any way except the metric system. So, assuming the average price of gas in the country is around $5 a gallon, here is a comparison of uniquely Michigan brands and their products you can get for the same prices as a gallon of gas.

1. Pop

Vernors is best consumed in can form, so this is a comparison to that particular product. A 12-pack of Vernors goes for about $20, so when you break that down...

1 Gallon of Gas = 3 Cans of Vernors

Another Michigan standard in pop, obviously, would be Faygo, which you can get much cheaper. A 24-pack will run you right around $30 in most locations, so when you break that down...

1 Gallon of Gas = 4 Cans of Faygo

2. Kellogg's

We all love Pop-Tarts. Despite all the crazy flavors they come up with, most of them stay pretty reasonably, and equally priced. You can find a Value Pack of 48 "toaster pastries" for about $10, which comes out to about 21 cents a pastry, so when you break that down...

1 Gallon of Gas = 25 Pop-Tarts

(and since they come in packages as pairs, you'll have to leave one hangin')

Of course, you can't talk Kellogg's without mentioning Frosted Flakes (They're GrrrrRREEEAAAAT!) So how much Frosted Flakes can you get for the price of a Gallon of Gas? Well, that depends. If you're going for the Big Box, a standard-sized Frosted Flakes box runs just shy of $5. So when you break that down...

1 Gallon of Gas = 1 Standard Box of Frosted Flakes

HOWEVER... if you're more of a CHOCOLATE Frosted Flakes, and have a bigger family, most places are offering that for right around $4 a Family Size box. So, when you break THAT one down...

1 Gallon of Gas = 1 1/4 Family Size Box of Chocolate Frosted Flakes

3. Ford

No, you can't get a car for the price of gas, BUT, the number of gallons of gas it would take to BUY a car is significantly smaller than it was a few months ago. So this time, we're doing the math backward. MSRP is showing a new, 2022 baseline Mustang costs right around $27,000. So, how many Gallons of gas is a new Ford Mustang worth?

1 Ford Mustang = 5,400 Gallons of Gas

(This might seem like a lot, but the average person uses approximately 650 gallons of gas every year, per person. So using that math, you could buy a brand new Mustang for about 8 years worth of gas)

4. Carhart

Another Michigan product that's DEFINITELY far more expensive than a gallon of gas. If you were to buy a standard Carhartt men's coat, you'd set yourself back around a hundred bucks. So the math here is pretty easy...

1 Carhartt Coat = 25 Gallons of Gas

5. Gasoline (25 years ago)

The obvious comparison for gas prices, is to what they used to be. But to compare them from just a few years ago just doesn't cut it. Let's go back a quarter-century, 25 years, to 1997. Princess Diana had just died in a car crash, NASA's Pathfinder landed on Mars, J.K. Rowling released her first Harry Potter book, "The Philosopher's Stone," and gasoline was a whopping $1.22 per gallon in the United States of America. So when you break down the math...

1 Gallon of Gas (2022) = 4.06 Gallons of Gas (1997)

Is gas excessively expensive right now? Yeah. Obviously, a lot of extenuating circumstances become factors in gas pricing, but there are ways to possibly help yourself at the pump by backing off a few of the creature comforts we enjoy.

Maybe just a few less Vernors in your day might help... but let's face it, Vernors is king, and I'd rather walk 20 miles than give up my Vernors at this point. Guess its time to invest in some new walking shoes... I wonder how many gallons of gas those are worth?