A Michigan middle school principal recently spent the night behind bars after authorities say he was arrested for drunk driving and is now facing charges under Michigan's 'super drunk' law.

Michigan Middle School Principal Arrested For Driving Super Drunk

According to reports, Kent County sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a damaged vehicle on a road in Gaines Township where they found Charlie Lovelady inside. Police say he had bloodshot eyes, his speech was slurred, and there was a strong smell of alcohol inside the vehicle. An open liquor bottle was also found near his car on the shoulder of the road. Lovelady had a blood alcohol level of .244, which is more than 3 times Michigan's legal limit.

Law enforcement said Lovelady admitted to drinking a beer before he started driving. Lovelady faces two charges, including operating while intoxicated and open intoxicants inside a vehicle. If convicted, Lovelady faces up to a $700 fine, 180 days in jail, 360 hours of community service, suspension of his license, six points on his license, and/or completion of an alcohol treatment program.

Lovelady is in his second year as principal at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids. GRPS District Officials tell WZZM 13:

"Alger Middle School Principal Mr. Charlie Lovelady has informed the district of his recent arrest. This incident did not take place during a school activity and did not involve GRPS scholars or employees. The district will refrain from making further comments until the judicial process is complete,"

Lovelady's next scheduled court hearing is set for January 2025.

