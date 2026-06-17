Michigan Grows More Pickles Than You Probably Realize

Michigan Grows More Pickles Than You Probably Realize

Photo by Reka Biro-Horvath on Unsplash

Love them or hate them, Michigan grows more pickles than you probably realize. In fact, Michigan is home to the world's largest pickle factory, located in Holland.

Michigan Is America’s Top State for Pickling Cucumbers

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When you think about Michigan agriculture crops like cherries, blueberries, and even asparagus come to mind. But believe it or not, Michigan is actually a powerhouse when it comes pickle production, and the cucumbers that become them.

That jar of pickles sitting in your fridge may have gotten its start right here in the Great Lakes State. In a Facebook post the Michigan Department of Agriculture says,

FACT! No matter how you slice them, Michigan leads the nation in growing cucumbers for pickling. Our farmers produce nearly 217,000 tons of the tasty dills each year!​

You're welcome, America! In addition to pickling cucumbers, Michigan also produces millions of pounds of cucumbers to supply fresh markets throughout the country-- just like we do with Christmas trees!

World's Largest Pickle Plant

Holland, Michigan's Kraft-Heinz factory located at 431 W. 16th St. is home to the world's largest pickle and vinegar processing plant, processing nearly a million pounds of pickles per day during the green season, according to The Holland Sentinel.

Heinz Holland Michigan
Heinz, Holland Michigan - Google Maps

While Kraft-Heinz produce pickles on a larger scale, there are many locally owned brands that can be found on store shelves across the state including Freestone Pickle from Bangor, Bay City's Hausbeck Pickles, Swanson Pickles in Ravenna, and even major pickle brand Vlasic got its start in Detroit.

11 Fruits You'll Find in Michigan's Fruit Belt

Discover 20 + U-Pick Fruit Farms Near Grand Rapids

Soon enough spring will be here and that means West Michigan's many fruit farms will ramp back up for the season. Strawberries will be ready for picking in June, followed by cherries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and peaches in July. 

Next will be pear, apples, and pumpkins. Check out where you can pick your own fruit in the Grand Rapids area!

Gallery Credit: Janna

Filed Under: Holland, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Food

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