WARNING: Protect Your Michigan Pets from Hawks

Animal experts are sounding the alarm this year to protect your small pets from hawks.

If you have a pet that is 12 pounds or under, they are in danger of being attacked from the air by hawks and other birds of prey, according to a recent Facebook post by the Animal Welfare Society of Southeastern Michigan,

Please watch your small dogs and cats! This happens more than you know! It can happen with hawks, bald eagles, owls, vultures, and coyotes. The fact remains, do not leave your small pets outside unattended!

Small dogs and cats in danger in Michigan Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

One of the most dangerous birds of prey for small pets happens to be one of the most common in Michigan, according to Newsbreak,

Red-tailed Hawk – The largest and most common hawk in Michigan, known for soaring over open fields.

How to Protect Small Pets From Birds of Prey

Don't Leave Your Dog Outside Unsupervised - WagWalking.com points out that hawks are far less likely to swoop down and grab your fur baby if a person is nearby.

- WagWalking.com points out that hawks are far less likely to swoop down and grab your fur baby if a person is nearby. Trim Your Trees - Critter Sitters tell us that hawks and other birds of prey can be very sneaky and hide in trees to wait for the perfect moment to strike.

- Critter Sitters tell us that hawks and other birds of prey can be very sneaky and hide in trees to wait for the perfect moment to strike. Remove or Move Bird Feeders - Varment Guard says that bird feeders attract the kind of small birds and critters that birds of prey feast on. Basically, that milkshake will bring all the hawks to the yard.

- Varment Guard says that bird feeders attract the kind of small birds and critters that birds of prey feast on. Basically, that milkshake will bring all the hawks to the yard. Dog Accessories - You can purchase spikey jackets and other fun/strange dog gear that will help prevent an attack from the sky. And your dog or cat will look cool at a biker party.

Protect your dogs from hawks Canva loading...

With top speeds of 120 MPH, the Red-tailed Hawk is both awesome and dangerous. Hawks are beautiful creatures and fun to watch. It's the unfortunate circle of life, and as pet owners, we need to be aware of our surroundings to keep our fur babies safe.

Dogs on Kayaks in Michigan Michigan dogs in kayaks