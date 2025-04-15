Michigan Foodies Gear Up For 3rd Annual Olive Burger Festival

Here's what we know about the 3rd annual festival dedicated to the famous Michigan culinary creation.

Wait, please tell me you already knew the olive burger was a Michigan thing, right?

How it Started:

The Michigan staple was born in 1923 at Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs in Flint, Michigan. Throughout various name and location changes you can still find the original burger with olive sauce at Kewpee's in Lansing and Halo Burger in Flint. 100 years after its creation Kewpee's says the olive burger is still the most popular burger on the menu.

Now, olives aren't for everyone; you either love them or you hate them. However, a select group of elite individuals here in Michigan who possess a refined palate noticed there was a serious lack of recognition and celebration for Michigan's signature burger.

That all changed in 2023 with the inaugural Michigan Olive Burger Festival which took place in Lansing, Michigan. In fact, the event so successful organizers the Lansing Foodies succeeded in convincing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare Lansing the "Olive Burger Capital of Michigan"! Well, kind of.

Now in its 3rd year, here's what you can expect at the 2025 Olive Burger Festival:

The Lansing Foodies are once again planning to host the 3rd annual Olive Burger Festival. So far few details have been announced but plan to keep Saturday, September 20 open for food and fun featuring some of the best local restaurants and food trucks in Lansing.

Attendees will be able to sample and vote for their favorite olive burger creation. Besides olive burgers you can also expect live music, games, and fun for all ages. There will also be beer and wine available on site.

While we don't yet have official word on ticket prices or when they'll be available for purchase, make sure you're following the official Olive Burger Festival Facebook page for details. Last year the event sold-out before it even began!

