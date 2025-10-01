Northern Lights Likely Visible Across Michigan All Week

Conditions are perfect for a spectacular light show above Michigan this week. So, grab a cozy blanket, pick the best viewing spot, and get ready to witness one of Mother Nature's most breathtaking masterpieces.

Have you ever seen the Northern Lights here in Michigan?

While I doubt we'll ever see another light show quite like May 2024's incredible display, I'm always eagerly awaiting the next alert from my aurora-watch apps telling me to "Go look outside!"

According to the forecasters at Space Weather, my go-to site for all things space, the Earth is currently in the midst of a stream of solar wind with speeds up to 1.6 million mph. The storm first erupted on September 29, 2025 and is now,

...extending geomagnetic unrest for the third day in a row. NOAA forecasters say G2-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Oct. 1st with continued auroras at high latitudes. - Space Weather

So, how are things looking for us here in Michigan?

If you ask the folks behind Michigan Storm Chasers, the odds are in our favor! This dedicated group of weather enthusiasts is on a mission to keep Michiganders informed about the skies above. With their newly installed aurora live cams in Allegan, Portage, and across the state, they're making sure no one misses out on the action.

On Tuesday, September 30 the team posted the following message on their Facebook page:

Aurora chances continue throughout this week as the sun continues to be active in solar flares with occasional CME’s. Lot of movement out there, but forecasting their impacts is something we have to watch hour-by-hour. Stay tuned!

