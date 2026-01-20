Michigan Meijer Stores Test High Speed Bottle Return Machines

Every Michigander knows the struggle of the bottle return: long lines, stinky smell, and everything is sticky from the carts to the floors.

According to the Bridge Michigan, bottle return numbers are some of the lowest we've ever seen with nearly $116 million in deposit refunds going unclaimed in 2024. Given the state of most bottle return rooms, can you blame us?

However, these new bottle return machines currently being tested at two Michigan Meijer stores could be a total game changer. The bottle return machine of the future is here!

Why Does Michigan Have a Bottle Deposit?

Passed by voters in 1976, Michigan's bottle bill was a reflection of the times. The littering of bottles and cans wasn't a problem limited to Michigan, but was an issue plaguing the entire United States. As conservationists and other “green” groups pushed for change, the bottle bill marked the beginning of a broader environmental awakening.

Michigan legislators (correctly) assumed folks would be more likely to recycle if there were a monetary incentive and as of 2020 the State of Michigan reported 73% of all bottles and cans were returned. We used to have some of the best return and recycling rates in the nation! So, where did it all go wrong?

Covid. During the pandemic many bottle return rooms were closed and many of us who broke habit during the pandemic never went back. The hassle of getting out for a measly 10 cents per bottle just isn't worth it anymore.

That's why I'm so excited for this new bottle return that lets you dump all your cans at once!

Instead of painstakingly inserting one can at a time, these new Tomra bottle return machines are currently being tested at the 54th St. and Clyde Park Ave. Meijer in Wyoming and another Meijer on the east side of the state in Waterford Township near Pontiac.

WZZM13 in Grand Rapids went to check out the new machine and take it for a whirl; they said it's incredibly accurate:

3 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by the Meijer store to try out the new machine. In seconds, almost 60 pop cans were counted and paid out...While no sorting is needed, you still have to separate glass containers. We did check for accuracy with our return, and the numbers added up to be correct.