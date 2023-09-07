Grand Rapids Man on U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted List

Have you seen this Grand Rapids, Michigan man who is wanted on double murder charges?

There is currently a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Derrell Brown according to the U.S. Marshals who recently placed him on their 15 most wanted list,

Brown is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and her niece which occurred in Grand Rapids, MI in 2019. Both victims were shot multiple times. Brown is believed to have fled Michigan immediately after the murders.

Brown has been on the run since the day of the murder, March 13th, 2019. According to Wood TV 8, Brown has a history of violence toward women. Rev. Robert Dean told Wood TV 8 that Derrell Brown once stayed at his church, the New Life Church of God in Christ several years ago. In the beginning, he was very kind and helpful. However, the Reverend witnessed firsthand how quickly Brown would lose his temper as he once attempted to assault a woman right in front of him at the church.

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

Get our free mobile app

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Derrell Brown

Aliases: JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright

Date of Birth: February 3rd, 1974

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Weight: 180

Heigh: 5'8"

The U.S. Marshals describe Brown as being armed and dangerous, so please do not attempt to approach him. If you have information about this suspect and/or his whereabouts you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Youngest Man on FBIs "Ten Most Wanted" List Was from Michigan