Time to load up on the DEET and permethrin! I'll be honest, despite living next to a nature preserve, I haven't been enjoying the great outdoors as much this summer as I had originally intended to-- and it's all because of the ticks.

However, I've been more concerned with the ticks than mosquitoes up until this point, but that's all about to change.

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MDHHS Confirms Human Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Case in 5 Years

I'm only human, so after years and years of hearing about things like West Nile virus and Jamestown Canyon virus, it starts to become background noise. EEE also falls into that category, but since it's got the word "equine" in it, I assumed I didn't need to really worry. Again, wrong!

State and local health departments...have been monitoring and will continue to monitor for signs of EEE in humans, mosquitos, domestic animals and wildlife. Prior to this case, no animal EEE activity has been detected in Michigan this year...The best way to prevent EEE, or any other mosquito-borne illness, is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take steps to avoid mosquito bites - MDHHS via press release

According to the release, the affected person is in the Roscommon County area where more testing and mosquito trapping is underway. While rare, with only a few cases reported per year across the U.S., EEE is a serious disease. Symptoms can include fever and chills, but in some cases it can lead to swelling of the brain and coma.

The best way to avoid EEE is to prevent mosquito bites. MDHHS suggests the following:

Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace those that don't.

Once a week eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home: bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water.

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