Let's be real, one of the best parts of living in Michigan, in my opinion, is the fall colors. Those vibrant red and golden hues are like Mother Nature's final hurrah before the cold and gloom of winter rolls in. Sadly, last year, Southwest Michigan was robbed of a stellar color show thanks to a particularly dry summer.

It's got us wondering, could Michigan’s dry summer affect fall colors this year too?

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When Michigan’s Fall Leaves Are Expected To Change Color:

While I never really look forward to a rainy day, I have noticed how brown and straw-like all the grass has become lately. I guess we could really use some rain right about now. It's triggering memories of last year when we missed out on the best part about fall in Michigan-- the colors.

Tahquamenon Falls - Photo by Dillon Austin on Unsplash water falls in the middle of the forest

Do you remember? While some areas "Up North" experienced the rainbow of fall colors, we here in Southwest Michigan ended up with muted oranges and dead-brown leaves. It was a real bummer!

So, how are we looking for 2026? As now former Fox17 Chief Meteorologist and West Michigan personality Kevin Craig says, it's never too early to be thinking about fall colors!

As of August 17, 2026, Kevin expects peak colors to hit our area anytime October 15 to November 3. At least, that's when fall colors typically peak in West Michigan. Adds Kevin,

These are general, rule of thumb times, but it gives us an idea for planning purposes. Keep in mind things like too much rain, too little rain, warmer/colder than normal temperatures, will affect these color changes. -- Kevin Craig Meteorologist via Facebook

Now with kids back to school and Spirit Halloween stores open, we can't help but have cider, sweaters, and bonfires on the brain. What's your favorite part about fall in Michigan?

Niles, Michigan: Fall Colors From the Sky We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall