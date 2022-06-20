Most people probably don't think they'll be the victim of armed robbery. I've often thought to myself what would I do if I found myself on the other end of a knife or gun and the answer I keep coming to over and over again is that I would most likely faint, pee my pants, or both. While most of us would compile and try to make it out of that scary situation alive, this Michigan dad had other plans.

A father in Detroit who was at the gas station with his baby was able to survive an attempted robbery after a man walked up to a gas station and pulled out his gun.

Michigan Man With Baby In Arms Is Able To Stop An Attempted Robbery

Detroit police have released pictures and video of an attempted robbery that happened on Sunday, June 20th, 2022 at a gas station near Hubbell and Tireman

In the video, you can see the suspect approach the Valero gas station from the side and when he makes his way to the front door he pulls out a handgun and points toward a man inside with a baby in his arms. The gunman then starts to walk inside the store but The gunman quickly retreats back out of the store when the man inside charges toward him with an arm raised.

Police Are Asking For Your Help

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Get our free mobile app

What Should You Do During A Robbery?