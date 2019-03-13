Michigan Man Impersonates Subway Employee And Steals Sandwich

This guy pretending to be a Subway employee, rang up customers, then took off with a sandwich and $20.

The tomatoes on this guy! This bold yet hilarious crime took place at the Subway inside the Traverse City, Michigan Walmart. Lieutenant Chris Barsheff of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department told UpNorthLive,

the suspect approached an employee saying he worked at another Subway in Traverse City. The man asked if he could make himself a sandwich but after being told no by the employee, he did so anyway, said Barsheff.

The suspect actually made himself a sandwich after the Subway employee said he couldn't...waiting on customers then took cash? I think I want to know who this guy is more than the police. I am intrigued.