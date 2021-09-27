Michigan Man Busted in Bondage Gear at Car Dealership

Apparently, this man confused the back of a car dealership with a junkyard, as he exposed himself.

All, junk jokes aside, this isn't about kink-shaming. There is a time and place for everything. Acting out your kinks in the back of a car dealership falls short of the "time and place" rule by a mile.

40-year-old Rahul Mitra has been charged with indecent exposure after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office made an unusual discovery at the Fox Volkswagen dealership in Rochester Hills, Michigan according to The Oakland Press,

Mitra was reportedly lying on the front seat of the vehicle, wearing a silk mask, “bondage gear” and “partially clothed in women’s clothing.” Mitra’s genitals were reportedly exposed.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was allegedly wearing women's lingerie that was described as bondage gear in addition to having other "equipment" to help him finish the job. At some point Mitra will have to look at his kink like real estate, "location, location location."

The 40-year-old suspect is facing 93 days in jail. Mitra will have a pre-trial exam in two weeks.

If you or someone you know is hurting themselves or others because of possible sex addiction, you can contact the Sex Addiction Hotline by clicking here. You can also find a Michigan therapist near you that specializes in sexual addiction by clicking here.

This story will no doubt make it into the "Craziest Naked Moments in the Midwest" gallery very soon.

Crazy Naked Moments in the Midwest These are some of the craziest 'Naked News' stories from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.