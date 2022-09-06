Michigan Makes Top Five List Of Best States To Retire In America

According to Forbes, the average of retirement in the United States is 63.

After working your entire life you want to spend your golden years in a place that you love and luckily Michiganders don't have to move if they want to retire in one of the best states in America.

Michigan Makes Top Five List Of Best States To Retire

Growing up in Michigan I've often thought about where I would want to retire. I would love to live somewhere along Lake Michigan such as Holland or Grand Haven. Or head up north and live somewhere remote in the U.P. Turns out all of them are good options because the state of Michigan made the list of top states to retire in for 2022 according to a new study by Bankrate.

To determine the best and worst states to retire, Bankrate analyzed multiple data points and assigned a weight to each category, including Affordability (40%), Well-Being (20%), Culture and Diversity (15%), Weather (15%) and Crime (10%).

The Best States To Retire In 2022

Coming in at Number 1 is the Sunshine State Florida

If you like a warm climate, Florida has the second-hottest average temperatures, right behind Hawaii. If you’re looking for retirement-age friends, you’ll have a good chance of finding them in this state where 21 percent of the population is age 65 and older. That’s the second-largest share of 65+ folks of any state according to census data.

Here's what Bankrate has to say about the other top states to retire in

Number 2 - Georgia

Georgia combines a low cost of living and a light tax burden to rank No. 7 in affordability. Weather is another strong point. The state has an average annual temperature of 64 degrees, the fifth-warmest in the nation. Earthquakes are rare, and tornado risk is about average. The state’s only weak spot is in the culture category — the Peach State has one of the nation’s lowest percentages of over 65 residents, and it ranks near the bottom in arts and entertainment establishments per capita, based on a Bankrate analysis of Census data.

Number 3 - Michigan

Michigan boasts the best affordability in the nation, based on the combination of a low cost of living and a light tax burden. Michigan also did well in wellness, placing No. 12 in that category.

Number 4 - Ohio

Ohio scored well on affordability and didn’t suffer any major setbacks in other categories.

Number 5 - Missouri

Missouri is affordable and has a comparatively moderate climate. However, the Show-Me State’s culture, crime, and wellness scores are subpar.

You can check out the entire study here