Michigan Loses Another K-9 Officer

Another hero lost protecting us.

Most of you know that I was raised in St. Clair Shores, MI. It is a sleepy, lake loving town on the east side of Detroit, a safe wonderful community. This morning I read the tragic news that one of our K-9 officers was killed in the line of duty.

The St. Clair Shores Police Officers Association posted on Facebook yesterday that...

We’re sad to report that K-9 Axe was killed in the line of duty last night. Axe was a great dog and worked hard for our department. He will be missed by all. Keep his handler Ofc. Price in your thoughts as well as his family. They have suffered a tremendous loss. RIP Axe.

My heart breaks! It happened last night at a tiny banquet hall in town. Police were contacted that a man with 2 weapons was lingering outside the hall that was hosting a party with about 70 people. Here is what the Detroit Press said took place next...

Upon officer arrival, a male matching this description was observed standing outside the banquet hall. The male ignored several demands from officers and attempted to flee the scene on foot. The department's K-9 "Axe" was deployed and was shot by the suspect with a handgun, the press release said. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Axe was taken to a local animal hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

The loss will be felt by many and Axe will not soon be forgotten. Axe was only 4 years old, and has been serving the Department, my town and our state since 2016. May you Rest In Peace Officer Axe and my thoughts and prayers are with his handler Officer Price.

