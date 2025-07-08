It pains me to pay full retail. In this economy?! Every penny counts.

Get ready for three days of deals, treasures, and a few oddities as Michigan's longest garage sale is set to return this summer-- ever been?

Get our free mobile app

It's a must-do for any and all Michigan bargain enthusiasts. Here's what you need to know:

Centered along Michigan's historic US-12 over 250 vendors participate in the annual event which runs 212 miles across the state, all the way from Detroit to New Buffalo in the corner of Southwest Michigan near the Indiana border.

Read More: Books-a-Million Opens 3rd Michigan Location in Kalamazoo

Read More: Books-a-Million Opens 3rd Michigan Location in Kalamazoo

Sure, we love finding a great deal on housewares and collectibles but really it's the comradery that brings shoppers back year after year. Some groups dress in theme and create their own scavenger hunt, while others base their entire weekend around the sale finding overnight accommodations along the way. Of their experience in participating as a vendor said,

I was thoroughly surprised Friday when SO MANY people stopped... and said they were "doing the whole 212 miles". Several said it was part of their vacation. And some said they do the trek every year. One couple drove from the west side of the state the day before, stayed in a motel and were working their way back home starting with our sale. - Rentschler Farm in Saline, Michigan

These are my kind of people!

Michigans Longest Garage Sale Map Michigan's Longest Garage Sale Map - Google Maps loading...

This year the statewide sale will run from Friday August 8 through Sunday August 10, 2025. For information on booth rental or overnight accommodations along the trail, click here.

Allen, Michigan: The Antiques Capital of Michigan

Here Are 10 Stops on the Southwest Michigan Antique Trail If you love antiquing, we have plenty of shops and malls to choose from in the Southwest Michigan area. Gallery Credit: Google Maps