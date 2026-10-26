Families across Michigan and the rest of the country should check their medicine cabinets following a major toothpaste recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Michigan Toothpaste Recall Includes Crayola and My Little Pony Brands

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According to NBC News 4.3 million tubes of toothpaste has just been recalled due to, "current good manufacturing practice deviations." Basically, something went wrong in the manufacturing process and isn't up to company standards, so a nationwide voluntary recall has been issued.

However, many of the affected toothpaste brands are kid-themed such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Crayola.

The recall affects 17 toothpaste products sold under the Brush Buddies, Evo and ARU brands. Both children's toothpaste and adult formulas for whitening, sensitivity and cavity protection are included. The products come in 3.5-ounce and 4-ounce tubes, along with two-packs of 3.5-ounce tubes. Expiration dates on affected products range from November 2026 through June 2028.

With so many different lot numbers and expiration dates to keep track of, checking the full list can get a little confusing. The easiest way to make sure your toothpaste isn't affected is to check the FDA's official recall notice online.

Compare your product's details with the complete list of recalled items here.

Because this recall is so broad, there are no specific guidelines for consumers who purchased the affected products. NBC News recommends taking photos of the toothpaste packaging and holding onto receipts in case refund details are announced later.

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