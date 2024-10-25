The fall season in Michigan brings beautiful fall colors as the leaves change, but also the responsibility of cleaning up leaves from our yards. Michigan residents are now being warned that violating one leaf law in the state could have you paying thousands in fines.

Michigan Residents Violating State Leaf Law Could Pay $5,000 Fine

There are several ways to clean up leaves from our yards in Michigan including raking, leaf blowing, or mulching. But it's not how residents remove the leaves from their yards, but how they're being disposed of that could cost up to $5,000 in fines and even jail time.

According to Michigan's littering law, disposing of leaves in a lake, river, stream, or wetland is illegal and you could be ticketed and fined up to $5,000. Leaves and yard waste are also not allowed in landfills and must be separate from regular trash. Residents who burn leaves and yard waste could also be fined by local law enforcement as it's considered open burning which releases pollutants in the air and could be a fire hazard.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) EGLE encourages Michigan residents to compost, schedule pick-up with local waste providers that offer yard waste collection, or find a drop-off location for composting yard waste. And if you don't feel like raking, you may be doing your part to help the environment as residents are encouraged to 'leave the leaves' as it's better for wildlife and the ecosystem.

