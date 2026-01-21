New Michigan Law To Save Billions In Unnecessary State Spending

Every year, we have to whip out our W-2s, W-9s, receipts, and other tax relevant information and documents as we prepare to partake in one of our civil duties. Paying taxes can be very annoying and frustrating but often times are important to helping our local, state, and federal government run properly.

This is one of the largest arguing points for anyone when discussing politics, whether it be regular everyday people discussing the candidates and who is the best to choose or if it's the candidates trying to distinguish themselves from the rest of the competition. This is always one of the biggest topics, and rightfully so, and everyone wants to know what their money is going to.

There are some things that are open to the public and they are able to look through the documents and understand what the Government is doing and how they are spending tax dollars. Unfortunately, that's not the case for everything at every level, in fact, there are still lots of things limited to those behind closed doors and never released to the public. This new Michigan law will make all of this information available to the public and will change tax dollars are viewed.

Do You Ever Wonder Where All Your Tax Dollars Go?

WWMT via MSN reports:

House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) says it did, claiming lawmakers put earmarks for splash pads, a health park that was never built and $4,500 coffee makers in previous state budgets. He's introduced new legislation he calls the 'Hall Ethics, Accountability and Transparency Plan,' or HEAT, to tackle what he calls a state spending problem. Public Acts 32 and 33 took effect January 1st, requiring not only a name attached to spending items, but also information about the recipient and how the payment benefits the public. An explanation of each item must be posted online for 45 days before the House and Senate vote on the bill, and recipients have to repay earmarks if they use them for a different purpose.

House Speaker Hall believes that there are some shady business deals being made by those in the legislature and says this law will curb that as they wouldn't want that shady information available to the public and online for 45 days. One of the biggest accusations is that the legislature paid a fake business to build a distillery on South Manitou Island to bring Middle Eastern business to America.

They are looking to get the state spending under control but in the same token they have said that FOIA reform will be coming soon as well.