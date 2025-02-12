ALERT: Michigan and Indiana Canned Tuna Recall

Potentially deadly food poisoning is a major concern leading to the recall of a canned tuna sold at several stores in Michigan and Indiana.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a voluntary Tri-Union Seafoods recall on specific canned tuna products with a pull tab opening. This recall impacts dozens of states and several stores which include Trader Joe's, Kroger, Walmart, and many more.

This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Scroll down to see a list of specific items and stores impacted by this recall.

Michigan and Indiana Canned Tuna Recall possible deadly food poisoning

If you recently purchased canned tuna from Trader Joe's in Michigan or Indiana do NOT eat it if it matches one of the products below.

Recalled Canned Tuna Products at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

UPC: 51403

Can Code: S74N D2M

Best if Used by Date: 1/10/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

UPC: 99287

Can Code: S94N D3N & S94N D4N

Best if Used by Date: 1/13/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water

UPC: 99285

Can Code: S92N D1L & S92N D2L

Best if Used By: 1/9/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium

UPC: 95836

Can Code: S91N 41K

Best if Used by Date: 12/12/2027

Can Code: S91N 43M

Best if Used by Date: 12/13/2027

Can Code: S91N 44M

Best if Used by Date: 12/13/2027

UPC: 99284

Can Code: S90N D2N

Best if Used by Date: 1/8/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added

UPC: S90N D1M & S90N D2N

Best if Used by Date: 1/9/2028

Retail Stores Impacted by Canned Tuna Recall

Trader Joe’s

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Washington D.C.

Wisconsin

Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers (Genova 5 oz.)

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

New Jersey

Tennessee

Texas

Costco (Genova 7 oz.)

Florida

Georgia

H-E-B label

TexasVan Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Keep yourself safe by staying informed on current recalls. Below we have a list of items currently under a recall in Michigan at Meijer followed by a list of items currently under recall at Walmart.

