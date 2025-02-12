ALERT: Michigan and Indiana Canned Tuna Recall
Potentially deadly food poisoning is a major concern leading to the recall of a canned tuna sold at several stores in Michigan and Indiana.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a voluntary Tri-Union Seafoods recall on specific canned tuna products with a pull tab opening. This recall impacts dozens of states and several stores which include Trader Joe's, Kroger, Walmart, and many more.
This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.
If you recently purchased canned tuna from Trader Joe's in Michigan or Indiana do NOT eat it if it matches one of the products below.
Recalled Canned Tuna Products at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
- UPC: 51403
- Can Code: S74N D2M
- Best if Used by Date: 1/10/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil
- UPC: 99287
- Can Code: S94N D3N & S94N D4N
- Best if Used by Date: 1/13/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water
- UPC: 99285
- Can Code: S92N D1L & S92N D2L
- Best if Used By: 1/9/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium
- UPC: 95836
- Can Code: S91N 41K
- Best if Used by Date: 12/12/2027
- Can Code: S91N 43M
- Best if Used by Date: 12/13/2027
- Can Code: S91N 44M
- Best if Used by Date: 12/13/2027
- UPC: 99284
- Can Code: S90N D2N
- Best if Used by Date: 1/8/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added
- UPC: S90N D1M & S90N D2N
- Best if Used by Date: 1/9/2028
Retail Stores Impacted by Canned Tuna Recall
Trader Joe’s
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- Washington D.C.
- Wisconsin
Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers (Genova 5 oz.)
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- New Jersey
- Tennessee
- Texas
Costco (Genova 7 oz.)
- Florida
- Georgia
H-E-B label
- TexasVan Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey
Keep yourself safe by staying informed on current recalls. Below we have a list of items currently under a recall in Michigan at Meijer followed by a list of items currently under recall at Walmart.
