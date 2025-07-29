There's something special about biting into a Montmorency cherry or savoring that unique Mackinac Island fudge—pure Michigan goodness.

Below we've listed 11 iconic Michigan foods in alphabetical order.

11 Iconic Michigan Foods That Outsiders Will Never Understand

Better Made Potato Chips

When discussing the best Michigan foods, The Perna Team covers the rich history of this Michigan-made potato chip company.

Better Made Potato Chips were introduced in 1930 in Detroit by Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano. The duo initially worked for Best Maid, a Detroit-based potato chip company that later evolved into New Era.

Cherries

Farm Flavor says that it's not just any cherry, it's the Montmorency Cherry.

These delicious stone fruits are consumed in every form imaginable, not just in traditional pies and tarts. Michigan boasts a smorgasbord of cherry-infused products, including but not limited to cherry butter, barbecue sauce, tea, salsa, sausage, pancake mix, ice cream, salad dressing, licorice bites and more.

Concord Grapes

There is nothing like the smell in the air in Southwest Michigan when you're driving by Concord Grape vineyards. Concord Grape season in Michigan runs from late August through early October.

Coney Dog

Michigan.gov says that you haven't truly been to Michigan until you've enjoyed a coney here.

A Coney dog is all beef in a natural casing, grilled and plopped into a steamed bun. The classic toppings of tangy beef chili, diced onions and a squiggle of yellow mustard complete the dish.

Detroit-Style Pizza

TheFaiolas.com describes Detroit-style pizza in a mouthwatering way.

The Detroit-Style Pizza, a blend of crispy, thick crusts generously laden with toppings, encapsulates the heartiness and warmth of Michigan’s spirit.

Frankenmuth Chicken

Here's how Medium describes Frankenmuth Chicken.

Lightly breaded, golden fried chicken served family-style with mashed potatoes, gravy, and buttered noodles.

Hamtramck Paczki

Ever After In The Woods describes these delicious treats perfectly. Short and sweet, just like we like 'em.

Pronounced ‘POONCH-key,’ these dense, rich pastries make regular doughnuts look like diet food.

Mackinac Island Fudge

Farm Flavor paints this delicious picture of fudge that makes you want to take a road trip up North right now.

Located in Lake Huron, Mackinac Island is an idyllic vacation spot, but it isn’t just the historic sites or attractions that draw visitors. This island is famous for one delicious thing: fudge. With seven specialty fudge shops on the island, it’s no wonder that fudge is the most popular souvenir.

Olive Burger

The Olive Burger is pretty much a Michigan thing, according to The Awesome Mitten.

You are unlikely to find the Olive Burger available in much of the United States, but you will find it in Michigan. It is a beef patty burger topped with a mound of chopped olives. Many locations also use the brine in the beef mixture or use it as a sauce.

Pasties

Pasties were basically Upper Peninsular fast food back in the day, according to U.P. Travel.

Pasties (pronounced pass-tees) are an iconic U.P. meal. These savory meat pies were the original fast food of copper miners and lumberjacks.

Superman Ice Cream

Where did Superman Ice Cream come from? Michigan.gov has a theory.

One of the great mysteries of the Midwest is Superman ice cream. As legend has it, this tri-colored treat originated in Detroit at Stroh's® Ice Cream during the Prohibition era, but that hasn’t been confirmed. However, the superhero-themed ice cream is easily spotted for its signature red, yellow and blue colors.

Did we miss a uniquely Michigan food that should be on this list? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, I need a snack.

