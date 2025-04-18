A star Michigan athlete has made history as the first member of her tribe to be drafted into the WNBA. A source of pride for not only close friends and family, but her entire tribal nation and the state of Michigan. We can't wait to see what she does!

We just wrapped on the 2025 WNBA draft which took place in Manhattan on April 14. Have you been keeping track? Over the course of 3 rounds and 38 total selections, one of those selections happens to be a native Michigander:

Members of the Gun Lake Tribe, based in West Michigan, shared the exciting news on social media,

We are thrilled to share some amazing news – Gun Lake Tribal Citizen Aaliyah Nye has made tribal history as the 13th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Aces!...She’s the first Gun Lake Citizen to reach the WNBA stage and her success is a powerful reminder to our youth that with dedication and heart, anything is possible.

Who is Aaliyah Nye?

Aaliyah Nye Aaliyah Nye - Getty Images loading...

The basketball star attended Michigan's East Lansing High School and played on the varsity team for all 4 years of her high school career. Nye caught the attention of Big Ten schools early on, originally starting her college career at University of Illinois before transferring to University of Alabama in 2022. Added the Gun Lake Tribe on social media,

Known for her sharp shooting, athleticism and strong leadership, Aaliyah was one of the most consistent and dangerous perimeter players in college basketball. She led the SEC in three-point shooting percentage, finishing her final season with an incredible 45.5% from behind the arc.

Aaliyah and the Las Vegas Aces will begin the 2025 season on May 17. We are wishing her the best and can't wait to see what she does. Learn more about Aaliyah here.