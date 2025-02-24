Team Boy or Team Girl?

Over the weekend a young Michigan couple used a beloved hometown landmark to reveal the gender of their newest baby.

Get our free mobile app

Did you happen to see the "Old Iron Bridge" in downtown Allegan, Michigan blinking brightly last week? To my knowledge this is the first time Allegan's iconic bridge has been used for a gender reveal.

Old Iron Bridge Allegan Second Street Bridge - Lauren G /TSM loading...

Allegan natives Andrea (Bazan) and Sawyer Johnson, both Allegan High School graduates, returned to their hometown to celebrate the gender reveal of their second child. Gathered on the downtown riverfront boardwalk the bridge was programmed to make the big reveal at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 to friends, family, and any passersby!

About the Old Iron Bridge

Built in 1886 the Second Street Bridge is an Allegan landmark. Ask anyone around to describe Allegan and you'll probably get the same two answers: the Allegan County Fair and the old iron bridge. As an Allegan native myself I can tell you firsthand that we love our bridge!

Allegan Bridge Gender Reveal Johnson Gender Reveal - Lauren G/TSM loading...

Residents have long celebrated Allegan's heritage with the summertime festival Bridgefest, and since 1995 the City of Allegan logo has proudly and prominently featured the bridge. In Fact, soon-to-be-father-of-two Sawyer Johnson designed the current City of Allegan logo.

Parents to one-year old Wesley, the Johnsons were shocked to learn this time around they were having:

Allegan Bridge gender reveal The Johnsons - Lauren G/TSM loading...

A girl!

Baby Girl Johnson is expected to join us in the summer of 2025. Congrats to the happy family, especially big brother Wesley! Andrea Johnson shared on social media:

Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us tonight! Special shout out to Landria and Parker for planning the best gender reveal party. Cheers to baby girl!

Allegan Bridge Gender Reveal night Second Street Bridge - Andrea Johnson, with permission loading...

Kalamazoo Woman's Maternity Shoot At The Root Beer Stand The shoot started out as a joke kinda like "wouldn't it be funny if we did a maternity session here at The Root Beer Stand?" Then the more I thought about it I was like okay we are going to make this happen. Gallery Credit: All Photos Property of Rebecca L Photography & Used With Permission