Michigan Gambler Loses Out on $737,000 Parlay After Lions Lose to Packers

I didn't have any money down on the Detroit Lions/Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football contest during Week 2 of the NFL season, but my soul is crushed on behalf of the Michigan gambler who lost out on nearly 3/4 of a million dollar payday after losing the final leg of a 16 game parlay.

The bettor, who placed the wager with Bet MGM, had incredibly hit 15 of 16 games in the $25 parley bet. Should the Lions have won, the ticket would have been worth $736,959.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported before the Monday Nighter:

Detroit is an 11½-point underdog at Green Bay but the bettor — who placed the wager in Michigan — took the Lions at 4-1 on the money line, which means they must win the game outright. The gambler could hedge the bet to ensure a profit but would need to come up with a substantial sum to place on the Packers, who are -650 on the money line. For example, a bettor would need to wager $65,000 to win $10,000 on Green Bay. The gambler had several close calls en route to winning the first 15 legs of the parlay, starting with the first leg on Washington (-175).

As we look back in time we know, of course, that the Lions, oh those Same Old Lions, lost the game to the Packers not even getting any luck out of the debut of all-white road uniforms.

However, because of the odds-blowing run of hitting 15 games in the parley, Bet MGM created some goodwill by paying out $133,000.

A good day's work for the bettor and classy thing for Bet MGM to acknowledge a great run. Still, it's a far cry from the roughly $737,000 should that final game turn out the other way. But lady luck had her final say, and the house is gonna do what the house is gonna do - win in the end.

