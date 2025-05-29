Michigan: You&#8217;ll Be Sorry If You Flush These Items Down the Toilet

Michigan: You’ll Be Sorry If You Flush These Items Down the Toilet

Ever had a plumbing nightmare? You might be surprised at what’s clogging the pipes in your home — and it’s not just human waste.

It seems obvious that we should flush just anything down the toilet. However, I am surprised by a few of the items on this list.  But it makes sense.

We compiled a list of 15 items that you should not flush from several sources, like PlumbWorld, Castle, and AskHRGreen.

15 Items You Should Not Flush Down Your Toilet in Michigan

Wipes

If you don't have a bidet and use wipes to keep clean, I respect you. However, even "flushable" wipes can cause clogging.

Diapers

There are no flushable diapers.  Flushing any kind of diaper can cause massive sewage backups into your home.

Paper Towels and Tissues

Toilet paper is designed to break down in water. Paper towels and tissues were created to be more durable and will clog your system.

Cigarette Butts

Flushing cigarette butts can spread harmful chemicals and clog your plumbing.

Feminine Hygiene Products

Tampons, pads, and applicators will not dissolve and can wreak havoc on your plumbing.

Food Scraps

Any type and quantity of food is harmful to your plumbing system.

Dental Floss

Floss gets tangled inside pipes and creates blockages.

Gum

Gum not only sticks to the pipes and collects debris, but it also will not break down.

Medications

Flushing medications can be incredibly harmful to the environment and the drinking water system.

Cat Litter

"Flushable" cat litter is a myth.  Sure, it will flush. But then, it will likely cause a huge clog.

Cotton Swabs and Pads

Just throw these in the trash.  They will clog your toilet with a quickness.

Plastic Items

This should go without saying.

Household Chemicals

The chemicals in cleaning products can be hazardous and should not be flushed.

Condoms

If condoms could break down in water, they wouldn't be very effective. Do not flush them.

Other

If it's not human waste or toilet paper, it should not go in your toilet.

 

