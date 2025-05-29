Michigan: You’ll Be Sorry If You Flush These Items Down the Toilet
Ever had a plumbing nightmare? You might be surprised at what’s clogging the pipes in your home — and it’s not just human waste.
It seems obvious that we should flush just anything down the toilet. However, I am surprised by a few of the items on this list. But it makes sense.
We compiled a list of 15 items that you should not flush from several sources, like PlumbWorld, Castle, and AskHRGreen.
15 Items You Should Not Flush Down Your Toilet in Michigan
Wipes
If you don't have a bidet and use wipes to keep clean, I respect you. However, even "flushable" wipes can cause clogging.
Diapers
There are no flushable diapers. Flushing any kind of diaper can cause massive sewage backups into your home.
Paper Towels and Tissues
Toilet paper is designed to break down in water. Paper towels and tissues were created to be more durable and will clog your system.
Cigarette Butts
Flushing cigarette butts can spread harmful chemicals and clog your plumbing.
Feminine Hygiene Products
Tampons, pads, and applicators will not dissolve and can wreak havoc on your plumbing.
Food Scraps
Any type and quantity of food is harmful to your plumbing system.
Dental Floss
Floss gets tangled inside pipes and creates blockages.
Gum
Gum not only sticks to the pipes and collects debris, but it also will not break down.
Medications
Flushing medications can be incredibly harmful to the environment and the drinking water system.
Cat Litter
"Flushable" cat litter is a myth. Sure, it will flush. But then, it will likely cause a huge clog.
Cotton Swabs and Pads
Just throw these in the trash. They will clog your toilet with a quickness.
Plastic Items
This should go without saying.
Household Chemicals
The chemicals in cleaning products can be hazardous and should not be flushed.
Condoms
If condoms could break down in water, they wouldn't be very effective. Do not flush them.
Other
If it's not human waste or toilet paper, it should not go in your toilet.
