Ever had a plumbing nightmare? You might be surprised at what’s clogging the pipes in your home — and it’s not just human waste.

It seems obvious that we should flush just anything down the toilet. However, I am surprised by a few of the items on this list. But it makes sense.

We compiled a list of 15 items that you should not flush from several sources, like PlumbWorld, Castle, and AskHRGreen.

15 Items You Should Not Flush Down Your Toilet in Michigan

Wipes

Don't Flush Wipes Canva loading...

If you don't have a bidet and use wipes to keep clean, I respect you. However, even "flushable" wipes can cause clogging.

Diapers

Don't Flush Diapers Canva loading...

There are no flushable diapers. Flushing any kind of diaper can cause massive sewage backups into your home.

Paper Towels and Tissues

Don't Flush Paper Towels or Tissues Canva loading...

Toilet paper is designed to break down in water. Paper towels and tissues were created to be more durable and will clog your system.

Cigarette Butts

Don't Flush Cigarette Butts Canva loading...

Flushing cigarette butts can spread harmful chemicals and clog your plumbing.

Feminine Hygiene Products

Don't Flush Feminine Hygiene Products Canva loading...

Tampons, pads, and applicators will not dissolve and can wreak havoc on your plumbing.

Food Scraps

Don't Flush Food Canva loading...

Any type and quantity of food is harmful to your plumbing system.

Dental Floss

Don't Flush Dental Floss Canva loading...

Floss gets tangled inside pipes and creates blockages.

Gum

Don't Flush Gum Canva loading...

Gum not only sticks to the pipes and collects debris, but it also will not break down.

Medications

Don't Flush Medications Canva loading...

Flushing medications can be incredibly harmful to the environment and the drinking water system.

Cat Litter

Don't Flush Cat Litter Canva loading...

"Flushable" cat litter is a myth. Sure, it will flush. But then, it will likely cause a huge clog.

Cotton Swabs and Pads

Don't Flush Cotton Swabs or Pads Canva loading...

Just throw these in the trash. They will clog your toilet with a quickness.

Plastic Items

Don't Flush Plastic Items Canva loading...

This should go without saying.

Household Chemicals

Don't Flush Cleaning Products Canva loading...

The chemicals in cleaning products can be hazardous and should not be flushed.

Condoms

Don't Flush Condoms Canva loading...

If condoms could break down in water, they wouldn't be very effective. Do not flush them.

Other

Don't flush these items in Michigan Canva loading...

If it's not human waste or toilet paper, it should not go in your toilet.

