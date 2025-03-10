Federal workers in multiple government agencies in Michigan and the U.S. have been affected by a wave of massive layoffs set off by the Department of Government Efficiency(DOGE), which has been tearing through agencies looking for suspected waste. And these agencies could see more layoffs soon in the Great Lakes state.

DOGE's Massive Layoffs Hit Michigan: Federal Job Losses Revealed

Michigan is now feeling the impact of DOGE, looking to reduce the number of federal workers and shrink spending in the U.S. Several federal agencies in Michigan have seen cuts including the United States Forest Service (USFS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Veterans Affairs, with another onslaught of job cuts reportedly looming. However, these mass firings have prompted a new lawsuit from Michigan and several other states that are now taking the White House to court.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan and 19 other states have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and numerous federal agencies for conducting illegal mass layoffs of federal workers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says these firings are not only illegal but also destructive to employees and the state:

“Beyond being unlawful, these layoffs are indiscriminate, irrespective of performance and specialized skills, and destructive not only to the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Americans in public service but also their communities and state programs in place to support those newly unemployed.”

Canva Canva loading...

The lawsuit seeks an immediate ruling to reinstate fired employees, stop further firings, and identify affected employees. It's not known exactly how many federal workers who live in Michigan have lost their jobs. A new State of Michigan webpage launched for federal workers who recently lost their jobs offers access to unemployment, job search, and community resources.

13 of the Highest Paid Public Employees in Michigan From head coaches to chief investment officers to the Governor of Michigan-- who do you think is the highest paid public employee in the state? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon