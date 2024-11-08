Michiganders Rank Their Top Thanksgiving Side Dish

The best part about the holidays is the food, right?

Well, I suppose the whole family thing is pretty important too. As we head into the holiday season here in The Mitten we're curious to know which Thanksgiving side dish are Michiganders most looking forward to this year?

Whether it's a family recipe that's been passed down by generations or it's another TikTok classic that's become an instant favorite for your family one thing is certain: you better start stocking up on all those frozen hashbrowns, fried onions, and tubs of sour cream now because they're about to start flying off the shelves at Meijer.

Come Thanksgiving Eve you'll be lucky to find a can of Ocean Spray at any area store!

I've discovered a few tried and true recipes on the website AllRecipes.com so I trust them to be the source on all things Thanksgiving. According to their data from communities nationwide the top beloved turkey day side dishes include:

Green bean casserole

Sweet potato casserole

Cornbread dressing

Candied yams

Corn pudding

I'm truly shocked that potatoes, in any form, aren't represented on that list! Aren't you?

Which Side Does Michigan Love Most?

According to All Recipes community members in Michigan as well as 15 other states including Connecticut, South Carolina, Ohio, and Washington D.C. chose the sweet potato casserole as their ultimate Thanksgiving side. Adds All Recipes,

It's no surprise that our #1 Thanksgiving recipe of all time is the #1 Thanksgiving side dish in 16 states... cooks have added in cinnamon or nutmeg to the sweet potatoes, and even added cornflakes to the pecan topping.

Find a recipe for sweet potato casserole and check out the entire list here.

