The fall colors in Decatur, Michigan need no filters.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has nothing on Van Buren County when it comes to fall colors. Wednesday, October 25th I flew my drone over the far North side and far South side of Decatur, Michigan, and got some amazing shots. On the North end, you can see photos and video from near M51 and I94. On the South end, you can enjoy the fall colors from the top of Fifield Hill on Decatur Road. Michigan has a lot to offer, but I have to say the look and smell of Autumn are among my favorites. Below the photo gallery, you can watch video footage from the drone high above Decatur.

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Van Buren County Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall

