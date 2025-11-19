Autumn in Michigan feels like a celebration, but did you know only one town made it to a recent fall foliage ranking? Let’s unpack that.

In my humble opinion, Michigan has the most beautiful fall colors on the planet. Apparently, the people at Stacker do not share my opinion. They recently dropped a new list of the 50 best small towns for fall foliage. Only one Michigan town made the list. How is this possible?

Before we talk about the town that made the list. Let's talk about the small Michigan towns that should be on the list.

Small Michigan Towns With Amazing Fall foliage

Holland

Mount Pleasant

Decatur (any town in Van Buren County)

Grayling

Harbor Springs

Frankenmuth

Copper Harbor

Gaylord

Get our free mobile app

Ranking at number 19 out of 50 small towns with the best fall foliage is Munising, Michigan. This is what Stacker had to say about Munising.

North in the state of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Munising holds a spectacular palette of fall colors, thanks to its diverse crop of trees living in its hardwood forests. Sugar and red maples, red oak, birch, tamarack, and larch turn beet red and golden during late September and early October.

I get it. Munising is breathtaking. The multi-colored leaves, the waterfalls, the rocks...it's gorgeous. But how does Ohio have a town on this list? Michigan should have another 5 towns in the top 50. Am I wrong?

Read More: Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families

Read More: Meijer Is Making Thanksgiving Dinner Affordable For Michigan Families

What is your favorite Michigan spot for Fall colors? Let us know in the comments.

Niles, Michigan: Fall Colors From the Sky We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall