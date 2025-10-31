From tailgating to slowpokes in the fast lane, there’s a lot that can make a road trip in Michigan feel like a test of patience.

We asked Southwest Michigan drivers on Facebook what their biggest peeves are about fellow Michigan drivers. They did not hold back. Scroll down to see some of their answers. Let us know in the comments if we missed your biggest pet peeve about Michigan drivers.

5 Biggest Pet Peeves About Michigan Drivers

No. 1: Pulling out in front of someone only to drive slower.

This happens to me several times a week. If there is nobody behind me, why not wait 15 seconds instead of nearly causing a wreck?

No. 2: Driving slowly in the passing lane.

This is super frustrating. Sometimes people do this on purpose. Ask yourself one question if you're guilty of this: "Why do I want to prevent this stranger from passing in the passing lane on the freeway?"

No. 3: Tailgating while driving the speed limit.

We all learned about defensive driving when we first got our driver's license, correct? Well, some of you have turned driving into a strange sport where you're on the offense and others are on the defense. That is not what defensive driving was supposed to mean. Let's calm down. We all have places to go; stop tailgaiting like you're more important.

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

No. 4: Not using turn signals (or blinkers).

Using your turn signal is quite literally the easiest thing to do while driving. It's also the safest. Just do it.

No. 5: Using the left turn lane as a merge lane.

Not only is it annoying to use the left turn lane as a merge lane, but it's also dangerous and illegal. Please...stop it.

No. 6: Ignoring school bus signals.

This should go without saying. Whoever is doing this should not have a driver's license.

No. 7: Driving carelessly on snow or ice-covered roads.

It does seem like all of us lifelong Michiganders completely forget how to drive when we get our first snow of the season. What's up with that?

We're not the only ones that a survey about Michigan driving pet peeves. Check out the answers below. Do you agree with them?

