The Mysterious Michigan Dogman: Origins And Sightings Revealed

Where did the legend of the Michigan Dogman come from and is there any proof the manimal exists?

If you've lived in Michigan for a bit, chances are you've heard of the 7-foot tall part man part dog called the Michigan Dogman. The legend of the Michigan Dogman began in 1887 according to Skeptoid.com,

In Michigan folklore, the Michigan Dogman was allegedly witnessed in 1887 in Wexford County, Michigan. The creature is described as a seven-foot tall, blue-eyed, or amber-eyed bipedal canine-like animal with the torso of a man and a fearsome howl that sounds like a human scream.

The Michigan Dogman allegedly shows up in 10-year cycles and sightings have been reported from all over the state of Michigan but mainly in the Northern portion of the lower peninsula. The Michigan Dogman sounds like a terrifyingly large beast with a menacing look according to Michigan Radio,

He was seven feet tall with glistening eyes of blue or yellow and a terrifying, humanoid howl. He looked like a man, but also had the qualities of a canine-like creature. He was the Michigan Dogman.

In the mid to late 1900s, the Michigan Dogman myth gained legs because of the video footage below. The Gable Film was recorded by a young boy in the 1970s during a Northern Michigan vacation.

That young boy, Mike Agrusa has since admitted it was a hoax.

Then there was the 2011 film "Dogman." Here's an interview with the maker of that movie that was uploaded to UpNorthLive in 2012. And yes, there's a sequel in the works.

The Michigan Dogman even has a fan page. You can check it out by clicking here.

